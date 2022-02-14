Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$810.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.25.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.59. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $550.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.76.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

