Falconswap (FSW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,425.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $78,425.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00105203 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.