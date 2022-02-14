Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0.1%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8,002.00 and last traded at $8,003.00. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,012.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,046.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,133.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $108.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

