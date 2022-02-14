Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Fastenal worth $260,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

