FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.28. 27,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,921. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

