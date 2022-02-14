FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.28. 27,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,921. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

