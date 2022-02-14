FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.21

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 3709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

FIGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $73,116,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

