First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/11/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company's banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company's loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. "

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $37.29. 16,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

