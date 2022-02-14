First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $171.13. 23,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,183. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

