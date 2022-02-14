First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after purchasing an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $172.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

