First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,085,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEUZ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

