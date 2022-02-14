First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $43.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

