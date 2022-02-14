First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.53. 1,381,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 974,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.