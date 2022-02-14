First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.53. 1,381,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 974,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.