First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FYC opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $81.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.