First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FYC opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

