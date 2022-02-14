Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Hits $73.96 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.57 or 0.06794772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.63 or 0.99868203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

