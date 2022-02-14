Flex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,086% compared to the average volume of 1,845 put options.
Shares of FLEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 4,198,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,661. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Flex has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
