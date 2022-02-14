Flex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,086% compared to the average volume of 1,845 put options.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 4,198,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,661. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Flex has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

