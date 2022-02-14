Flow Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Flow has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $7.11 or 0.00016337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $128.40 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.47 or 0.06928766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,403.61 or 0.99730340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 328,099,114 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

