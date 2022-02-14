Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 18,167 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EBND opened at $24.27 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

