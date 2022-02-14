Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 54,571 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.