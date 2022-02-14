Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 54,571 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.
IUSV opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $78.18.
