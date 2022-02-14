Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 716.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

