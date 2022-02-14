Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 409.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.
Shares of VBR opened at $172.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
