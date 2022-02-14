Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 61,983 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $65,214,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 704,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

