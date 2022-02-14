Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

VAW opened at $183.57 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.89 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.54.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

