Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1,032.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

