Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 559.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,193 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000.

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

