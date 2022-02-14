Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $97.69.

