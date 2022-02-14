Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 165.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06.

