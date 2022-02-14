Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.83 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

