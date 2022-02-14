Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515,141 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $53.14 on Monday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.