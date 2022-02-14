Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 24.08% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000.

NYSEARCA FMNY opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

