Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $124.76 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

