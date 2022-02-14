Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

