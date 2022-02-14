Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 393,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 76,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $121.20 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23.

