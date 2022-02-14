Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 66,678 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 200,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the period.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

