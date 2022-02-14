Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 27,275 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.61% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 325,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

