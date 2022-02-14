Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 44,110 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,110 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $119.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.