Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 9,972 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.78 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

