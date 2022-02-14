Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.16% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

