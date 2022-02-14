Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BBSC stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.