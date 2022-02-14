Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £170.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £170.10 ($230.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($202.99) to £155 ($209.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($221.25) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($243.58) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £161.61 ($218.70).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 405 ($5.48) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £109.55 ($148.25). The company had a trading volume of 324,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.13) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($266.33). The company has a market capitalization of £19.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is £126.59.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.