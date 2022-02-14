Flux Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Flux has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $386.32 million and $35.18 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 226,582,580 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

