Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Purchases 4,800 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $38,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. 43,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,983. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forian by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forian by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forian by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter.

