Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Fortis stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. 35,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

