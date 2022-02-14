Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

