Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Feb 14th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

