Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,881. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.