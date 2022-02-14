Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86.

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00.

PLAN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $46.04. 1,383,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.