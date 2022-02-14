Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Feb 14th, 2022

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Monday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

