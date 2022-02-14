Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Monday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

