Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 35,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,647,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

