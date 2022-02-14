Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Frontline worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 103.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

