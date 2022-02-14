Function X (FX) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $248.61 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,552.93 or 0.99926294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022734 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00374646 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.